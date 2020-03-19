Watch Modern Family Online: Season 11 Episode 15

Did Claire get her dream job?

On Modern Family Season 11 Episode 15, she attended an interview for the job.

However, Phil's tricky staircase threatened to derail everything for her.

Meanwhile, Cam and Mitch debated the pros and cons of adopting another baby after unexpectedly receiving a call from their adoption agency.

What did the family think of everything that was happening?

Use the video above to watch Modern Family online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.