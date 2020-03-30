Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 11 Episode 19

Did Sam make the right call? 

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 19, he investigated the murder of an Iranian exile working to overthrow the current regime. 

Scoping Out the Situation - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 18

He also had to save Agent Roundtree, a new agent who was having an unexpected first day on the job. 

Meanwhile, a bomb was in a place frequented by the gang, and livs were on the line. 

Finally, Nell confirmed whether she was sticking with the team or not. 

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 19 Quotes

Roundtree: Agent Namaste?
Fatima: Close. Agent Namazi.

Callen: You've already replaced me.
Sam: I wish.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 19 Photos

Bad First Day - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 19
On Standby - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 19
Support Staff - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 19
Rescue Time - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 19
Helping Out - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 19
Busy Day - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 19
