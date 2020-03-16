Watch Outlander Online: Season 5 Episode 5

at .

What happened at Hillsborough?

On Outlander Season 5 Episode 5, Jamie found himself in an awkward situation when Governor Tryon proposed a rather unorthodox solution to deal with the threat. 

Jamie Cuts a Rug - Outlander Season 5 Episode 4

With much on his mind, Jame set out to right the wrongs. 

Meanwhile, Claire learned more about the threat and tried to do her own things to secure the future of her family. 

Did it work?

Watch Outlander Season 5 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Outlander online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

37 TV Characters Who Would Rain on Your Parade
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Outlander Season 5 Episode 5 Quotes

Brianna: Because, because I told him that Jemmy was his. I thought that he was going to die, and I thought that it would be of comfort to him to know there'd be something of his left in this world. Roger, I am so sorry. I am so sorry. I didn't know if you were coming back, and I was scared, and I was grieving for you. They are just words. Words that you need never to hear.
Roger: Words have consequences. All these months since I've been back. At the wedding. The blood oath. You were sure the child was Bonnet's.
Brianna: Roger, how could I ever know for sure that Jemmy is his?
Roger: You told him so. You've never said as much to me.
Brianna: I didn't think I needed to.
Roger: Brianna, what do you truly believe? In your heart, what do you truly believe?

Roger: Did you not play the ace of hearts in your last hand?
Bonnet: You're mistaken.
Roger: It must have been the ace of diamonds.

Outlander Season 5 Episode 5

Outlander Season 5 Episode 5 Photos

Friend or Foe? - Outlander Season 5 Episode 5
Hiding in Plain Sight - Outlander Season 5 Episode 5
Making Plans - Outlander Season 5 Episode 5
Addressing Hillsborough - Outlander Season 5 Episode 5
Jamie's Decision - Outlander Season 5 Episode 5
So Much to Say - Outlander Season 5 Episode 5
  1. Outlander
  2. Outlander Season 5
  3. Outlander Season 5 Episode 5
  4. Watch Outlander Online: Season 5 Episode 5