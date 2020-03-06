Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 4 Episode 7

Did Kat and Adena prove to be a force to reckon with?

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 7, the pair worked together on a Scarlet project which became tense when Adena learned about Kat's recent relationships.

Meanwhile, Sutton earned her first solo writing gig, but was it a difficult one?

Elsewhere, Jane made a decision about her health in regard to her BRCA-1 status.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch The Bold Type online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.