Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 4 Episode 7

Did Kat and Adena prove to be a force to reckon with?

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 7, the pair worked together on a Scarlet project which became tense when Adena learned about Kat's recent relationships. 

Proud Mamas - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Sutton earned her first solo writing gig, but was it a difficult one?

Elsewhere, Jane made a decision about her health in regard to her BRCA-1 status. 

How did it all play out?

Watch The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 7 Online

The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 7 Quotes

Sutton: Great for Jane, but didn’t we stop saying diva like two years ago?
Kat: Oh, we’re back to saying it ironically.
Sutton: Our generation is exhausting.

Adena: We need to establish some rules.
Kat: Exactly. How about no mention of the past?
Adena: And no touching beyond the mutually consensual hug.
Kat: Also, neutral conversation over all.
Adena: Mhmm. I like that.

