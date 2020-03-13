Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 4 Episode 8

What brought Jane's brother to town?

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 8, the journalist was surprised by the visit, but realized there was more to this surprise. 

Public Display of Affection - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Adena turned to Kat for help dealing with RJ, but Kat had to go up against the board as a result. 

Did she follow her former boss out the door?

Elsewhere, Richard returned and him and Sutton tried to sort out the plans for their wedding in a short time. 

Watch The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch The Bold Type online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 8 Quotes

Jane: Well, I believe in birth order. Ryan and I are having lunch with my brother Evan today. I have to be on time because, as the oldest, he is the most type-A Sloan.
Sutton: More type A than you? Not possible.
Kat: Ok, what comes before the letter A?

Sutton: Ok, what does mine say?
Jane: Probably that Richard is coming home tomorrow, and you’re kicking us out at 7:00 am for a long-awaited bang fest.

A Platonic Dinner? - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 8
Public Display of Affection - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 8
The Brother Arrives - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 8
A United Front - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 8
Meeting the Family. - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 8
The Brother - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 8
