Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 4 Episode 8

What brought Jane's brother to town?

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 8, the journalist was surprised by the visit, but realized there was more to this surprise.

Meanwhile, Adena turned to Kat for help dealing with RJ, but Kat had to go up against the board as a result.

Did she follow her former boss out the door?

Elsewhere, Richard returned and him and Sutton tried to sort out the plans for their wedding in a short time.

