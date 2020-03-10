Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 3 Episode 18

Did Shaun make the right call?

On The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 18, he was caught between the two women in his life. 

Claire's New Guy - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 18

Were both of them still interested in him?

Meanwhile, Claire asked Shaun to help her treat a patient with a rare form of dwarfism. 

Elsewhere, Morgan, Audrey, and Alex helped a young man who had both arms torn off in a farming accident. 

The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 18 Quotes

Man: Let's do this. I'm gonna need another surgery. Was is this? My 10th?
Andrews: 11th.

Shaun: I wish I was normal.
Claire: Everyone wishes they were normal. You need to get up and shower and shave and go to work and not because your patients need you, but because it will make you feel better.

The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 18 Photos

A Farming Accident - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 18
On a Date - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 18
Claire's New Guy - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 18
An Emotional Situation - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 18
Treating Dwarfism - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 18
Leading the Team - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 18
