Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 3 Episode 18

Did Shaun make the right call?

On The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 18, he was caught between the two women in his life.

Were both of them still interested in him?

Meanwhile, Claire asked Shaun to help her treat a patient with a rare form of dwarfism.

Elsewhere, Morgan, Audrey, and Alex helped a young man who had both arms torn off in a farming accident.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.