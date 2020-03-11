Watch The Resident Online: Season 3 Episode 17

On The Resident Season 3 Episode 17, a renowned pediatric surgeon arrived at the hospital to carry out extremely difficult surgery. 

However, the Raptor and Devon refused to let her work the case, setting off a wild chain of events. 

Meanwhile, a Dolly Parton drag queen was aditted to the ER after collapsing on stage. 

Elsewhere, Nic and Conrad suspected their patient to be the victim of sex trafficking. 

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
The Resident Season 3 Episode 17 Quotes

Nadine: Devon, my father wants me to leave Atlanta and return home tomorrow. He's not just my father, he's my king. There is no decision that needs to be made.
Devon: Is this what you want?
Nadine: I can't put my own wishes before my obligation to my people.

This is way beyond even my exceptional abilities. This surgery has maybe a five percent success rate.

AJ

