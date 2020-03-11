Watch The Resident Online: Season 3 Episode 17

What went wrong?

On The Resident Season 3 Episode 17, a renowned pediatric surgeon arrived at the hospital to carry out extremely difficult surgery.

However, the Raptor and Devon refused to let her work the case, setting off a wild chain of events.

Meanwhile, a Dolly Parton drag queen was aditted to the ER after collapsing on stage.

What happened?

Elsewhere, Nic and Conrad suspected their patient to be the victim of sex trafficking.

