Watch This Is Us Online: Season 4 Episode 18

Did Kevin and Randall mend fences?

On This Is Us Season 4 Episode 18, thing took an explosive turn as the brothers locked horns over the past. 

Dr. K is Back - This Is Us Season 4 Episode 18

Meanwhile, the family was forced to put the past aside to to celebrate little Jack's first birthday. 

But Rebecca questioned her own future as her condition worsened. 

Elsewhere, Jack's brother returned with a surprising ask of the family. 

Use the video above to watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic.

This Is Us Season 4 Episode 18 Quotes

Kevin: Listen, I got to get into this meeting. But tomorrow is my one-year-sober. My one year sober is also Jack's birthday.
Nicky: Oh.
Kevin: I thought you might want to congratulate me.
Nicky: I'll congratulate you tomorrow.

Jack. That song is amazing. So amazing that I'm having contractions.

Lucy

