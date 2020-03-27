This Is Us Round Table: What Should Kevin's Next Move Be?

What a season finale!

This Is Us Season 4 Episode 18 featured a double shock for Kevin, a lifechanging decision for Kate and Toby, and a flash-forward into the far future when Jack Damon is having a baby of his own.

Our TV Fanatics Sarah Little, Christine Orlando, Carissa Pavlica, and Jack Ori discuss what Kevin's next move should be, Kate and Toby's decision to adopt a second child, and what we hope happens on This Is Us Season 5.

Kevin was hit with the double whammy of learning he is going to be a father and the big fight with Randall. What should he do next?

Sarah: Saying that scene was intense is an understatement, and I felt so bad for Kevin.

I think both he and Randall said things that they shouldn't have, and things that they ultimately didn't mean, but what was said is said, and neither of them can take that back.

Where Kevin individually goes from here? He needs to focus on Madison and the twins that they are expecting.

As we saw in the future on the Big Three's 40th birthday, Kevin and Randall are still not talking, and I think that is what is best for now. They need time to themselves to work through their individual issues and insecurities -- which were a major part of the fight -- before they can forgive one another.

Christine: He needs to ignore Randall for the time being.

They’re both furious and said incredibly hurtful things that they can’t unsay.

Kevin needs to focus on Madison and his unborn twins, visiting his mother in St. Louis and making sure she’s okay, and staying connected to Uncle Nicky.

Kevin has proven to be a good man, and he’s grown a lot this season. I’d like to see that continue.

Carissa: Well, we can't say that Madison has good timing. But the thing about life is that the things that hit at the worst times often have surprising results.

Discovering he's going to be a father on the day he was one-year sober is perfect for Kevin.

He cares a lot about little moments like that, and when he shares his life story with his children in the future, that will be very special.

And the good news is that the news of impending fatherhood will be what he remembers.

It SHOULD eclipse his anger with Randall. But Randall, well, you know how I feel about him.

I'm very disappointed, and I felt vindicated that Beth, too, was displeased with her husband's current state.

Jack: I also felt that both Kevin and Randall said things they can't unsay, and it's going to take a lot of time to get past that.

For now, it's best that Kevin focus on his own life -- his family-to-be, his mother, and his career. Let Randall think he's a loser. That's Randall's problem.

Kate and Toby are going to adopt another child. React!

Sarah: What an unexpected yet delightful surprise!

Once Toby revealed he wanted to adopt another kid, I had a feeling that the new character we saw, Hailey, rushed out of the art gallery because her brother was having a baby.

It makes me so happy that Kate and Toby are continuing the Pearson tradition of adopting, but I am also wary of what it might mean for their marriage.

Having Jack put a lot of stress on their relationship, and I can only hope that this time is different.

Christine: I loved it and I loved that Toby and Kate were on the same page about it.

Yes, it will be stressful, kids always are, but it could also bring them even closer together and bring them years of joy.

Marriages have their ups and downs and we’re seeing that with Toby and Kate in a fairly realistic way.

Carissa: It's a sweet development. It means Toby has come to terms with Jack's vision and that Toby and Kate are bonded as a family whether they stay in love or not.

They know they're good partners and parents. And both kids seemed successful and well-adjusted in the future with a good sibling relationship.

Jack: I was surprised that Kate agreed so readily to the adoption. I thought this was going to be the next source of conflict in her relationship with Toby.

That said, I'm excited for this. We've met Hailey as an adult and I can't wait to meet her as a child and see how Toby and Kate adjust to parenting two children.

We got another glimpse into Jack Damon's future. On a scale from 1 to 10, how interested are you in Jack, Lucy, and their newborn daughter?

Sarah: I would say probably an 8.

I think I'm always going to be interested in any member of the Pearson family's whereabouts, and we do not know that much about Jack, Lucy, and Hope.

I would love to see more storylines featuring them, as long as they tie into the present and past storylines as well.

But I do not doubt that the writers can weave all of the stories together seamlessly.

Christine: I'll give it a 7, but I’m very interested in the fact that Jack could apparently see! There’s obviously a big story behind that.

Also, Jack called his sister when the baby was born but where were Toby and Kate?

There was no mention of either of them which has me both curious and wary about their futures, especially Kate’s.

Carissa: I'm at a 5.

In reading the interviews with Dan Fogelman, I'm getting the impression that the Pearson's story will be over at the end of This Is Us Season 6, but that the future generations might take the mantle so that This Is Us continues.

So far, I'm on board with that, especially now that Hailey was introduced. But I want closure on the current generation before launching too far into the future.

Jack sure gets around well, and that has to be thanks to Blake Stadnik, who portrays him. He lost the majority of his vision, and he's a terrific advocate for others like him.

Jack: I'm with Carissa -- let's finish with the current generation before focusing too much on the future.

That said, I love learning more about how the lives of Jack, and now Hailey's, will go as they grow up. So I'll give this new generation a 6 so far.

How do you think the little girl with the horse fits into the Pearsons' story?

Sarah: I was wondering about her myself.

It seems like she was just there to teach her father a lesson, who then went on to use that lesson to advise Madison about telling Kevin that she was pregnant.

I'm about eighty percent sure that we won't see her again, but you never know with This Is Us.

Christine: At first I was wondering if that was Madison, but it didn’t seem as though the doctor was her father so I’m at a loss.

But This Is Us has a habit of tying wayward characters into the main storyline so it wouldn’t surprise me if she turned up once again.

Carissa: That was confusing.

When we saw that the horse guy was Madison's doctor, at first, I thought she was his daughter and patient. It was weird.

I'm not sure how it's all going to connect, but I like the actor a lot, so I'm up for it.

Jack: I have no idea how the little girl relates to anything, but I'm sure she does.

With This Is Us, everything is purposeful, even if it doesn't seem like it, so I expect the girl and the horse are going to turn up again and then it'll make sense.

Now that the season has ended, share your thoughts about the season as a whole and what you hope to see when This Is Us returns for Season 5.

Sarah: I absolutely loved this season.

It was probably the most tumultuous season for the present timeline that we have seen so far, and we saw a lot of character growth, and character regression, as a result.

Plus, I don't know any other show that can introduce a whole new set of characters three seasons in and still blow everyone out of the water.

As for This Is Us Season 5, I hope to see Kevin finally get that epic love story and become an amazing father, and I want Randall to continue with therapy and be able to recognize his own shortcomings.

I also would love to see Rebecca stand up to Randall and take control of her own life.

Christine: Yes to everything Sarah just said!

I also want Randall to realize how he makes everything about himself and refuses to compromise when he decides something is right. He did it last season with Beth and this season with Rebecca.

I think Beth recognizes that pattern, too, and I wonder if that will play out in some way with their marriage.

But I really want to see more of Miguel and Rebecca.

It was obvious from Miguel’s expression that he wasn’t happy about Rebecca choosing to go to St. Louis but he’s still by her side and going with her.

He very pointedly kept his mouth shut when she told the family and I’d love to know what he was thinking and his thoughts on Randall’s tactics.

Carissa: I have no idea.

Everything.

More Kevin and Kate and for Randall to grow up and take responsibility for his behavior. I honestly couldn't believe that he said Kevin only ever thought about himself after Kevin being there for his brother during one of the biggest nights of his life (his play).

But the two of them poking each other where they hurt the most -- Randall saying Kevin is a hack and Kevin saying the worst day of his life was when Randall came home -- was very sibling specific.

And if you have one and have never gone there, well, just wait. It will happen.

Jack: Like everyone else, I want Randall to wake up to what he's doing to himself and everyone else.

I'm also very curious as to Kate's response to the fight between Randall and Kevin.

Will she take sides? Try to smooth things over between them? Focus on her family and forget them?

And I'm with Christine about Miguel. I'm hoping we get a flashback of when Rebecca told him about this decision as well as some more Miguel stuff moving forward.

What was your favorite scene, storyline, or quote from this week's This Is Us?

Sarah: There were a lot of emotional and intense scenes, but I have to give it to Beth Pearson for making me laugh so much when she ducked out of the room right before Rebecca gave her announcement.

She is one of the most relatable characters on the show, and she has always been the voice of reason in the Pearson family.

Aside from her though, the scene with Dr. K was pretty epic and inspiring, as scenes with him always are.

Christine: I love Gerald McRaney as Dr. K. and his speech about how life is a jumble of joyful and tragic moments had tears in my eyes.

But my favorite moment was when Kevin, on the anniversary of his sobriety and moments after a heart-wrenching fight with Randall, told Madison that he was all in and said his child would be his great love story.

I just wanted to hug him for that. I don't think the tragic and joyful moments could have been more jumbled together!

Carissa: Kevin deciding to go all in. I hope he gets a happy ending.

And I sincerely hope it's not with that chick hanging out with Uncle Nicky. I don't like her.

I also enjoyed Toby and Kate driving off of the parking lot to make their decision.

Dang. This season is too short.

Jack: I agree with Carissa-- this season is too sort.

I thought that the bittersweet nature of the Big Three's first birthday because of the baby Rebecca lost was especially well done and realistic, plus it tied into Kevin saying Randall being brought home ruined his life.

Dr. K's speech was the best part of all of that.

Plus, I was stoked about there being a Nicky sighting. I've missed him, and I hope that his relationship with Kevin develops further in Season 5.

Your turn, This Is Us fanatics.

Hit that SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know your thoughts about these questions or all other things This Is Us.

It's going to be a loooong time before This Is Us Season 5, but in the meantime why not watch This Is Us online right here on TV Fanatic?

This Is Us airs on NBC on Tuesdays at 9 PM EST/PST. Season 5 will begin airing sometime in the fall of 2020.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.