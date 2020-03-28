What to Watch: Mystery 101, Almost Paradise, Home Before Dark

It's not the most eventful week for television, but there are some good premieres of note, among other things.

Christian Kane returns to television with Dean Devlin's Almost Paradise, a role created with Kane in mind. And there is another installment of the Jill Wagner/Kristoffer Polaha series Mystery 101 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

And we're super excited to cover the new Apple TV+ series Home Before Dark. See what else is worth your time below.

Sunday, March 29

8/7c God Friended Me (CBS)

As Ali gets promising news about qualifying for a drug trial, Miles' Friend Suggestion could put her chances at risk.

8/7c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

It's time for Clara and Jesse to get married! But when their plans go awry, Elizabeth gets into the spirit and enlists the entire town to ensure Clara and Jesse have the wedding of their dreams.

You don't want to miss this beautiful day in Hope Valley!

8/7c Outlander (Starz)

Although nobody wants it less than Jamie Fraser, it's time for him to lead his militia in a battle against the Regulators.

In the meantime, Brianna discovers something quite unsettling, and it puts a dangerous spin on the unfolding events.

This is a big and moving episode that you do not want to miss!

9/8c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

While Sam investigates the murder of an Iranian exile working to overthrow the current regime, he must also try to save Agent Rountree, a new agent who accidentally triggers a bomb.

Also, Nell makes a decision about her future with NCIS.

9/8c Mystery 101: An Education in Murder (HMM)

Hooray!! Jill Wagner and Kristoffer Polaha are back in the latest Mystery 101 whodunnit movie following mystery writer professor Amy and her local detective and romantic interest, Travis.

In this one, when a young writer's research prompts the police to revisit a famous murder case that convicted Amy's colleague, she and Travis get a second chance to clear the fellow's name.

9/8c The Walking Dead (AMC)

Alpha's dead, Negan might be ruled a hero, but what does Carol want? Her nemesis has been taken down, but will she be able to return to her old life, or will she need to go off on a new course?

Then there's Eugene who takes a select group of individuals to meet the new woman in his life. This is poised to be a huge moment from the comic books!

Monday, March 30

9/8c Better Call Saul (AMC)

Jimmy and Kim build a legal firewall with help from Huell; Kim sets things straight with her clients as Jimmy is compromised by his; Gus, at war on all fronts, calms troubled waters in service of his plot to build an empire; Mike does damage control.

9/8c Prodigal Son (FOX)

Ah, let's give it up for that awkward moment when you take your new girlfriend to the psychiatric prison to meet your serial killer dad who also happened to murder her sister.

Malcolm's pain is our gain. Eve has questions about her missing, dead sister the infamous girl in the box, and Martin is the only one who can answer them.

As you can imagine, it doesn't appear to go well bases on that slap heard around all of Manhattan.

In addition to that, the team investigates a murder of a ballerina, and if the hour doesn't sound promising enough, Jessica reconnects with an old friend played by guest-star Dermot Mulroney.

10/9c Manifest (NBC)

We're down to two episodes this season, and Zeke has two days left to live, which means he's making the most of it by marrying Zeke. Meanwhile, she tries to find a way to save him because she believes it'll also help save the passengers.

10/9c Almost Paradise (WGN America)

In Christian Kane's return to TV, Alex Walker, a DEA agent, retires to a tranquil Philippine island, only to get drawn back into helping the local police.

We've already seen a couple of episodes and it's very clear that Dean Devlin had series star, Kane, in his mind when he wrote created the character. And be sure to check TV Fanatic Monday morning for interviews as well as later that night for a full review of the premiere!

Tuesday, March 31

8/7c NCIS (CBS)

In an episode directed by Rocky Carroll, When Kasie and Jimmy are held hostage in a diner after a jewelry store robbery goes awry, they attempt to keep the other customers safe from the thieves,

Wednesday, April 1

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

The epic showdown between Mia and Elena continues. Elena's past reveals that she may not be as happy as she pretends to be, and Elena attempts to uncover the truth about Mia's past.

Thursday, April 2

9/8c Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Grab your tissues. We're going to need it. The hospital comes to a screeching halt because everyone has to be on the case to determine what's wrong with our beloved Richard.

He's the backbone of the series, and he's showing some signs of dementia or something more serious.

It was a devastating blow when he was carted away on a gurney. From Catherine to Bailey to Jackson to Maggie to Meredith, gosh damn Grey, the hospital drop everything to diagnose and save one of their own.

And the promo teases that Meredith can fix him because he's the one who taught her everything that she knows. Yeah, it's going to be an emotional one, Grey's Fanatics.

9/8c Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

Fort Salem excitedly greets male visitors on the eve of Beltane, but Raelle and Scylla’s budding romance is interrupted by the arrival of a mysterious man from Scylla’s past.

One of the male witches catches Tally’s eye, but she is unsure of how to proceed.

Meanwhile, Alder attempts to convince the Hague, an international military council of witches, to follow her strategy against the Spree and is startled by the news of an escalating humanitarian crisis in the Tarim Basin.

Friday, April 3rd

Home Before Dark (AppleTV+)

A new dramatic mystery series inspired by the reporting of a 9-year-old investigative journalist, Hilde Lysiak. The series follows Hilde who moves with her family from Brooklyn, NY to the small lakeside town her father left behind.

While there, her determination to pursue the truth leads her to a cold case that everyone in town, including her father, tried hard to bury.

The series is equal parts charming, edgy, and presents a great mystery. It’s definitely worth checking out when the first three episodes drop on April 3rd!

8/7c The Blacklist (NBC)

The Task Force investigates a series of attacks on data centers perpetrated by a blacklister with a peculiar condition, as Liz conducts a secret investigation on the side.

Meanwhile, Glen desperately tries to prove his value to Red after a shipping mishap.

8/7c Charmed (2018) (CW)

The Charmed Ones join forces with Parker when Mel is endangered in the demon world. Harry and Jordan infiltrate the Faction with dangerous consequences.

9/8c Dynasty (The CW)

Fallon and Liam seem to embrace parenthood, but will Heidi agree to stick around with Connor? Adam offers to help Jeff with the illness that he caused him.

9/8c Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

In the series finale, Danny is abducted and badly wounded by Wo Fat’s wife, who is after the cipher Steve’s mother left him.

Also, Steve finally solves the case his father left for him 10 years ago.

