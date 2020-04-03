Blindspot: NBC Sets Premiere Date for Fifth and Final Season

The long wait for Blindspot's final season is nearly over.

NBC announced Friday that the fifth season of the thriller will launch Thursday, April 30 at 10/9c.

The following week, it will settle into the 9/8c, and it will remain there for the duration of its 13-episode run.

The Thursday timeslot is somewhat surprising, especially when you consider that the show was pulled from its Friday night slot during Season 4 for several weeks.

But the series is probably being used on Thursdays because NBC doesn't exactly have a lot of scripted shows to air.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has found the network making the decision to bring many shows, including the Chicago trifecta, SVU, and Good Girls to a close earlier because the shows were shutdown.

Blindspot Season 4 averaged 2.8 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo, but by the time the show returns, many will have forgotten about it.

The demo tally did swell to a 0.9 rating with a week of DVR factored in.

Serialized dramas struggle when they are off the air for a long period of time.

As far as plot details go, NBC has yet to release a synopsis, but we can only assume it will bring the storyline full circle.

Not many shows get to conclude with a farewell season, but we also don't know whether production was affected by the shutdown.

It's possible all episodes were shot before the shutdown, but there's a chance some of them were in post-production.

NBC will likely drop details down the line, but for now, we have a premiere date. That's something.

