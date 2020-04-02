Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 10 Review: Admiral Peralta

Jake and Amy are having a boy!

Unfortunately for Jake, this means the dreaded Peralta curse might come into play.

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 10, Jake's father warns him about the one thing all Peraltas have in common: bad relationships with their dads.

We've always known Jake's relationship with his dad has been strained, but hearing his dad say that their reconciliation might just be a "blip" was a low blow.

Jake's struggled with his issues with his father for years. He's worked long and hard to build a bridge with him, so hopefully, that was just a throwaway line, and not foreshadowing.

It turns out that Jake's daddy issues are genetic. His father, Rob, has a terrible relationship with his grandfather, "The Admiral." If you're calling your family member The Admiral, you know something's off.

The Admiral ended up making Jake's dad look good.

The Admiral wouldn't visit his son in the hospital, and pretends to lose his train of thought to avoid answering questions.

He's a manipulative guy, and it sucks that despite the short moments of reminiscing the two shared, Rob and The Admiral won't have a good relationship any time soon.

But on a more positive note, Jake's dad tells him that his relationship with his future son doesn't have to follow the same pattern. There's no such thing as a curse. There are just men who don't know how to raise children, and feel the need to blame it on something they can't control.

Jake's better than that. He's a kind, considerate guy who will go to the ends of the earth for who he loves. His son will be in good hands.

Rob: Wish you were dead, you lousy son of a bitch!

Jake: You said you were gonna be nice!

People typically criticize Jake, both on and off the show, for his immaturity, but he's mature when it matters. Besides, even if he wasn't, Amy Santiago was built to be a parent.

With her organizational skills and intense dedication to her tasks, she'll be a great mother.

However, it was surprising that Jake and Amy decided to have a gender reveal party.

Gender reveal parties have only become really popular in the past few years, but they're often thought of as contributing to perpetuating negative gender roles in our society.

Additionally, a gender reveal party doesn't take into account the possible different gender identities the child could grow up to be.

Gender reveals can just be a silly celebration you have while you're pregnant, but on a show as "woke" as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, it's surprising they didn't expect that some viewers could read this as a problematic choice.

Also, if you're going to do a gender reveal, do something more exciting than cutting a cake!

Three generations of Peraltas tried to "Birdbox" clean the cake up (a.k.a. wear blindfolds), but sadly got the surprise ruined for them anyway.

Charles came to the rescue, as he usually does, and helped clean up the kitchen, and bake a new cake in time for the party.

His very dramatic reaction to the news that Jake's having a boy was the highlight of the episode.

No one's more invested in the Santiago-Peralta baby than him.

The joke that they were having twins at the beginning of the episode was enough to make him faint, so imagine how he'll be when Amy gives birth.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 has been a really great season for Charles Boyle! The same can't be said for Amy Santiago.

She hasn't gotten as much screentime as she used to, and up until this episode, has only had plotlines centered around pregnancy.

We haven't gotten to see her involved in a case in a while, so it was nice to see that this episode.

It's not realistic that Amy would ever delegate anything to Hitchcock and Scully. Even if the case didn't seem urgent, I can't imagine her giving the two most useless detectives anything that matters.

But, it's lucky she did. Hitchcock and Scully ended up doing the right thing. They didn't take down the name of a witness because of his undocumented immigration status.

If the witness had to testify, he could easily have been caught and possibly deported.

Hitchcock and Scully made the right move by not compromising the witness's trust, and keeping his identity private. They got all the information they could and were willing to risk punishment for protecting a man they just met.

And in the end, they got rewarded with a paid suspension! They'll get to head to "Figi," after all.

And in other good news, Terry's now the flutist for the NYPD's marching band!

Holt coached him into perfection, but he ended up not even needing to audition. He was the only flutist who wanted to join.

So, look for Terry during the next Thanksgiving Day Parade!

What do you think of Amy and Jake having a boy?

Do you think they'll be good parents?

Did Hitchcock and Scully somehow make the right choice for once?

