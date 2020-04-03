Deputy Canceled After One Season on FOX

Remember how much we enjoyed Deputy Season 1 Episode 13?

Well, hold onto that thought because it's all you've got.

It seems that even coronavirus quarantine viewing couldn't stave off the ax from one of the most improved freshman shows on the broadcast lineup.

That's right, guys, FOX has whacked Deptuty.

Deputy starred Stephen Dorff as a hotshot deputy who suddenly becomes sheriff of Los Angeles County based on a 150-year-old clause naming the longest-serving deputy as sheriff in the case of the death of the sitting sheriff.

The series also starred Brian Van Holt, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Yara Martinez, Mark Moses, Shane Paul McGhie, and Danielle Moné Truitt.

It's unpleasant news for those of us who stuck with the show despite early less-than-impressive reviews because the series really found its groove in the back half of its freshman season.

There was grounded storytelling of families and friendships intertwined with some of the more over-the-top depictions of city and county officials and the criminals many of them were tasked with taking down.

The upside is that the season ended on a positive note with very little of concern should we never see the characters again.

Bill Hollister promised to run for Sheriff with his family's support.

Bill also had the support of his most trusted deputies, and even his opponent in the sheriff's race made amends, and the two promised a good, fair race to come.

So, that's the end of that!

Deputy is only the second series that FOX canceled from this season, the first being the awful series Almost Family that had a very difficult time determining its tone, a decision that proved detrimental.

Other series still on the schedule for now include TV Fanatic favorites The Resident and Prodigal Son soon ending their third and first seasons respectively.

We have every belief that those two shows will remain on the schedule even in these very tumultuous times.

9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star have already been guaranteed more seasons, so they're not going anywhere.

Still to come this year is freshman series Filthy Rich starring Kim Catrall about a family of television evangelists who discover their dead patriarch had three more children that throw a wrench into life after he's gone.

FOX drama pilots on the horizon include The Big Leap touted as a modern remake of Swan Lake and Blood Relative, a story of two women in California solving mysteries through genetic genealogy forensic science.

There is also a show called The Cleaning Lady about a smart doctor who comes to the US for medical treatment for her ailing son and after the system fails her becomes a cleaning lady for the mob.

What are your thoughts on this bad news?

Hit the comments below, and you can watch Deputy online if you need one last fix before you close the door on Bill Hollister.

