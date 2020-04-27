Fanatic Feed: Hellraiser TV Adaptation, Another Netflix Cancellation, and More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Monday, April 27, 2020.

Netflix has ousted another one-season show from its scripted roster.

The streamer has canceled Turn Up Charlie.

“Turn Up Charlie will not return for a second season,” the streamer confirmed in a statement.

“We’re especially grateful to star and executive producer Idris Elba, who turned his passion for DJing into a witty, heartwarming comedy series."

"We’re also thankful to executive producers Gary Reich and Tristram Shapeero and co-executive producers Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito, along with the dedicated cast and crew, for bringing this story to life on Netflix. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Idris on future projects.”

The writing was on the wall for the series, given that it launched in March 2019. A year without any news is never a good thing.

Idris Elba led the cast as Charlie, a bachelor and struggling DJ who reluctantly became a “manny” to his best friend’s problem-child daughter, Gabby (Frankie Hervey).

The cast also included Piper Perabo and JJ Feild.

Over on HBO, hell is about to be raised.

Per Deadline, the premium cabler is developing a potential TV series based on the Hellraiser movies.

Writers Mark Verheiden and Michael Dougherty are attached to write, while David Gordon Green (2018's Halloween) is set to direct several initial episodes.

The Hellraiser movie franchise has 10 movies, but the series will not be a reboot. Instead, it will be a continuation and expansion.

In this reboot-heavy world, this is great news.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video has dropped the trailer for The Last Narc, a four-part docuseries that takes viewers into the world of the most notorious murder in the history of the DEA --

the 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. The series will premiere May 15, 2020 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Here is some information from Amazon about the project:

The Last Narc tells the story of a fallen hero, the men who killed him, and the one man who risked everything to find out what really happened and why. Highly decorated special agent Hector Berellez, who was assigned to lead the DEA’s investigation of Camarena’s murder, peels back the layers of myth and propaganda to reveal the bone-chilling truth about a conspiracy that stretches from the killing fields of Mexico to the halls of power in Washington, D.C.

Berellez’s powerful testimony appears alongside that of Camarena’s brave widow, as well as three Guadalajara Cartel insiders. These men were corrupt Jalisco State policemen who, at the time of Camarena’s murder, served as bodyguards to legendary drug lords Rafael Caro Quintero and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo.

Eventually, they became informants for Berellez and helped him crack the most infamous murder of the War on Drugs.

Watch the trailer below.

