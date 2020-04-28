Fuller House: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Final Episodes

Fuller House will end for good this summer on Netflix.

The second half of the fifth and final season is set to debut Tuesday, June 2 around the world on the streamer.

Thee spinoff of Full House centers on recent widower D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure), a veterinarian and mother to three boys, who moves back to her childhood home in San Francisco.

Along with her sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and best friend Kimmy (Andrea Barber), D.J. navigates motherhood and friendship in her new normal.

In the final episode of the first half of the final season, Steve (Scott Weinger) proposes to D.J., and Kimmy's ex-husband, Fernando (Juan Pablo Di Pace), re-proposes to her.

With Stephanie already engaged to Kimmy's brother, Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch), the trio excitedly decide to throw an ambitious triple wedding.

Yes, really.

You read that right, it seems the series is going out with a triple wedding. You know what that means, right?

Several beloved characters will be staging comebacks for the final episodes.

Danny (Bob Saget), Uncle Jesse (John Stamos), and Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier) are all slated to return.

Lori Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky and is embroiled in the college admissions scandal, will not be back, but that doesn't mean we won't learn what became of Aunt Becky.

The series stars Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler, Michael Campion as Jackson Fuller, Elias Harger as Max Tanner, Dashiell and Fox Messitt as Tommy Gibbler Jr., Juan Pablo Di Pace as Fernando Hernandez-Guerrero-Fernandez-Guerrero, Scott Weinger as Steve Hale, John Brotherton as Matt Harmon, and Adam Hagenbuch as Jimmy Gibbler.

Netflix confirmed it was ending Fuller House in January, revealing that it had been renewed for a fifth and final season.

There were reports ahead of that decision that the series was canceled following season 4, but when you have a show with characters who have been on the air for three decades, you need to give it a conclusive ending.

The original series aired from 1987-95 under the title full house, with Netflix bringing the show back as Fuller House in February 2016.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.