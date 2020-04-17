Party of Five Canceled After One Season at Freeform

It's game over for the Acosta family.

Party of Five has been canceled after one season at Freeform, it has been announced.

TuSubtitulo shared the news first.

The series followed the five Acosta children as they navigate daily struggles after their parents are deported back to Mexico.

Until they find a way to get their parents back in the country, these five kids will have to find a way to make it on their own.

The series starred Brandon Larracuente as Emilio Acosta, Niko Guardado as Beto Acosta, Emily Tosta as Lucia Acosta, and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina Acosta.

Like most Freeform shows, Party of Five failed to get much traction in the ratings. It started with 442,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating.

But by the season finale, it was down to around 143,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the demo.

It averaged 252,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in live + same day metrics, only coming in ahead of Everything's Gonna Be Okay, and The Bold Type.

The series joins PLL: The Perfectionists and Cloak & Dagger on the cancellation scrap heap at the cabler.

The network has struggled to launch a hit since Pretty Little Liars went off the air, and at this time, Siren is the most-watched series on the network, with almost 500,000 viewers.

The Bold Type is the network's eldest series, and is currently airing its fourth season, but given that it is now the least-watched show, it could find itself being canceled.

Grown-ish and Good Trouble are the only shows renewed for additional seasons so far, with the fate of Motherland: Fort Salem, Siren, and Everything's Going to Be Okay still up in the air.

The cancellation comes just a week after it was announced that Freeform president Tom Ascheim was leaving the young-skewing network behind.

Party of Five was a reboot of the popular Fox drama of the same name.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.