Schitt's Creek Star Reveals How Series Was Supposed to End

Schitt's Creek has wrapped its six season run, and while the series finale hit fans in the feels one last time, it was originally supposed to be very different.

Dan Levy, the star and co-creator of the Pop/CBC comedy has revealed how the series almost concluded.

Initially, the series finale was supposed to center around Alexis (Annie Murphy) getting married to none other than Ted Mullens (Dustin Milligan).

Instead, the big wedding on Schitt's Creek Season 6 Episode 14 was between Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid) and David Rose (Levy).

"I think that was a decision that was made during season four," Levy told TV Guide.

"The more that [their] story played itself out, the more that that story felt like it was about personal growth for both of them, and not necessarily a wedding."

Alexis and Ted's relationship came to an amicable conclusion when they both realized their lives were traveling in very different directions.

Ted had been offered a three-year contract to work in the Galapagos Islands, while Alexis was focusing her attentions on being a publicist.

Alexis undoubtedly had the most fulfilling character arc on the series, going from a rich girl who couldn't survive on her own, to a young woman who was ready to do things of her own accord.

"A wedding would almost not be what I'd want for them. I want them to live bigger and bolder than they ever had," Levy continued.

"In order to do that, it felt like they had to take that next step on their own."

"I actually feel like the Alexis-Ted breakup was one of the more special moments in our entire series because I haven't seen a breakup that really celebrated a relationship in the way that scene did and gave people closure at the same time."

It really was one of the friendliest splits on the small screen, and there is scope for them to pick up where they left off down the line.

Okay, Schitt's Creek Fanatics!

Do you prefer the ending we got, or do you think Alexis and Ted deserved to walk down the aisle?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.