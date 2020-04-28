Station 19 Finale Adds Several Grey's Anatomy Characters: What's About to Go Down?

Grey's Anatomy may be over for the season, but some of its most beloved characters are headed to Station 19 for its own season finale.

ABC announced today that Ellen Pompeo, Caterina Scorsone, Kim Raver, and Stefania Spanmpinato will appear on Station 19 Season 3 Episode 16 -- titled "Ticking Like a Bomb."

"Andy becomes painfully suspicious of the circumstances surrounding her mother’s death and goes to her aunt looking for answers," reads the official logline.

"Meanwhile, the members of the crew work to evacuate a doctor from Pac-North hospital and find themselves in a life-threatening situation; and Sullivan undergoes surgery for his chronic leg pain."

There's a good chance the reason for the Grey's cast members being a part of the episode is in the aftermath of the drama at Pac-North, which served as the hospital several Grey Sloan alum worked at early on Grey's Anatomy Season 16.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Meredith ended the season leaving the hospital with DeLuca, who told her he needed help following his actions.

Scorsone's Amelia had just given birth, and fans have been eager ever since to get a baby name, so we can probably expect some updates on what being a mom is like for her.

Raver's Teddy was stunned when Owen did not show up for their cobbled together backyard wedding after learning the truth about her affair with Koracick.

This means we should expect some updates about what happened after, because we still don't know whether Owen confronted Teddy about it.

It would be super awkward if he did not, but these Shonda shows sure know how to leave fans wanting more.

Andy's journey on Station 19 Season 3 has been a tough one, but we're sure there will be a pep talk thrown in there from Meredith.

These two women have always connected when faced with a crisis.

If you're worried about this being the series finale of Station 19, then we have some good news.

The show is already renewed for Season 4 -- and we're not surprised.

Under the watchful eye of Grey's showrunner Krista Vernoff, the series has become appointment viewing.

As such, it is coming off its highest-rated and most-watched season to date.

Station 19 stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.

Guest starring is Laura Ceron as Andy’s Aunt Sandra, Patricia De Leon as Andy’s Mom Elena, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon, Pat Healy as Chief Dixon, Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey, Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Emilia Shepherd, Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman, and Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina Deluca.

Station 19 Season 3 concludes Thursday, May 14, at 9/8c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.