TV Ratings: Broke Has Decent Debut

Pauley Perrette made her return to primetime TV on Thursday, and it looks like viewers were eager to sample her new show.

Broke launched with a solid 7.1 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating in the demo.

This is on par with other CBS comedies, and the show held around 90 percent of the Mom lead-in (7.6 million/1.0 rating).

Starting the night for CBS was Young Sheldon, which delivered season highs with 10 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating in the demo.

Man With a Plan Season 4 launched with 7.1 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating.

Meanwhile, Tommy returned from hiatus to 5.5 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating.

The show is slowly growing.

Over on ABC, Station 19 (7.3 million/1.0 rating) took a hit in the demo, while Grey's Anatomy (7.1 million/1.4 rating) went the other way for a highly prooted installment.

The first of the final episodes of How to Get Away with Murder did 3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- up to equal a season high -- but still shy of AMLT's 10/9c average.

Over on NBC, Superstore (3.3 million/0.7 rating), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2.2 million.0.5 rating), Indebted (1.4 million/0.3 rating), and SVU (3.5 million/0.6 rating) all came down from last week's strong ratings.

The only original on FOX was Last Man Standing, which was down a tenth to 4.1 million viewers and a 0.7 rating).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.