Hawaii Five-0 Series Finale Trailer Teases Emotional Farewell

It's the end of the line for CBS drama Hawaii Five-0.

With the series finale inching closer, the network has dropped an emotional promo for the final episode, which is currently slated to air Friday, April 3 at 9/8c.

It shows everything you've come to expect from the show, but there's no telling how things will shake out in the final chapter.

Originally, we were supposed to get a two-hour farewell, but thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, CBS opted to split the finale up.

The network shared the following statement announcing returning cast members, as well as what to expect in the plot department.

DANNY IS ABDUCTED AND BADLY WOUNDED BY WO FAT’S WIFE, AND MCGARRETT FINALLY SOLVES THE CASE HIS FATHER LEFT FOR HIM 10 YEARS AGO, ON THE SERIES FINALE OF “HAWAII FIVE-0,” FRIDAY, APRIL 3

Recurring Cast Members James Marsters as Victor Hesse, William Sadler as John McGarrett, and Mark Dacascos as Wo Fat Return “Aloha” – Danny is abducted and badly wounded by Wo Fat’s wife, who is after the cypher Steve’s mother left him.

Also, Steve finally solves the case his father left for him 10 years ago, on the series finale of HAWAII FIVE-0, which concludes its successful 10-season run on Friday, April 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Recurring cast members James Marsters (Victor Hesse), William Sadler (John McGarrett) and Mark Dacascos (Wo Fat) return.

(“Aloha” is a Hawaiian way of saying “Goodbye”) HAWAII FIVE-0, the popular Friday night crime drama and a reimagining of Leonard Freeman’s classic series, “Hawaii Five-O,” premiered Monday, Sept. 20, 2010. Peter M. Lenkov, David Wolkove, Matt Wheeler, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci are executive producers for CBS Television Studios.

REGULAR CAST: Alex O’Loughlin (Steve McGarrett) Scott Caan (Danny “Danno” Williams) Ian Anthony Dale (Adam Noshimuri) Meaghan Rath (Tani Rey) Beulah Koale (Junior Reigns) Chi McBride (Captain Lou Grover) Katrina Law (Quinn Liu) Taylor Wily (Kamekona) Dennis Chun (Sgt. Duke Lukela) Kimee Balmilero (Dr. Noelani Cunha)

RECURRING: Lance Gross (Lincoln Cole) Eugenia Yuan (Daiyu Mei) William Sadler (John McGarrett) James Marsters (Victor Hesse) Mark Dacascos (Wo Fat)

GUEST CAST: Michael Hagiwara (Ryo) Amelia Cooke (Lead Doctor) Robert Law (Nurse) Geraldo Morales (Airline Passenger) STORY BY: Peter M. Lenkov TELEPLAY BY: David Wolkove & Matt Wheeler DIRECTED BY: Duane Clark

The decision to end the series was a surprising one, especially considering the series was still a solid performer in its Friday slot.

However, O'Loughlin allegedly wanted out for several years after an injury on the set which prevented him from pulling off some of the more strenuous action scenes.

It is thought that a Season 11 was on the table, but it ultimately came down to producers wanting to send off the show while it was still in good shape.

Watch the series finale trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

