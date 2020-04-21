Watch Better Call Saul Online: Season 5 Episode 10

Did Nacho prove he could play both sides?

On Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 10, it became apparent that Nacho's links to the cartel could ruin his life. 

Saul Walks Through the Desert - Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 9

But what did everyone in his inner circle make of what was going on?

Meanwhile, Kim and Jimmy made a sideways move that took a very serious turn. 

Was there a way for them to escape their latest predicament?

Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 10 Quotes

Jimmy: Am I bad for you?
Kim: Are you bad for me?
Jimmy: I got you into this. What happened tonight. None of this would have happened if you weren’t with me.
Kim: You crossed a line. You’re not going to do it again.
Jimmy: Yeah.

Howard: No person in their right mind would behave the way Jimmy has. We are talking about someone who’s not in control of himself. You and I both know it makes no sense to drop a client like Mesa Verde, and I gotta think Jimmy had something to do with that.
Kim: Do you have any idea how insulting that is? I make my own decisions for my own reasons.
Howard: You gotta listen to me, the man needs help.
Kim: Howard, I know Jimmy and you’re wrong.
Howard: You know who really knew Jimmy? Chuck.

