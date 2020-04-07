Watch Better Call Saul Online: Season 5 Episode 8

Did Jimmy manage to save his career?

On Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 8, a simple errand for a client went sideways. 

Cousins - Better Call Saul

However, he came to a stunning realization about someone who he thought was his friend. 

Meanwhile, Mike took measures to contain the wrath of the cartel. 

Who was in the firing line?

Elsewhere, Lalo got an unexpected visitor following a traumatic event. 

Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 8 Quotes

Hey, you're alive. Focus on that.

Mike

Jimmy, this is insane.

Kim

