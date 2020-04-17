Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online: Season 7 Episode 12

at .

Did Charles and Terry ruin their chances of getting promotions?

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 12, the pair worked together work on their new side business. 

Irritated Charles - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 11

What happened when they were caught doing it during working hours?

Meanwhile, Holt asked for Jake's help in a case that was exceptionally meaningful to him. 

What did this case mean for the rest of the place?

Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 12 Quotes

Someone took our fluffy boy!

Holt

You both look upset. Did they stop funding the arts?

Jake

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 12

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 12 Photos

Holt Means Business - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 12
Bone Broth Terry - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 12
Holt or John Wick? - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 12
Mature Jake - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 12
Hitchcock in Cold Open - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 12
Scully in Cold Open - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 12
  1. Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  2. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7
  3. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 12
  4. Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online: Season 7 Episode 12