Watch Dynasty Online: Season 3 Episode 16

at .

Did Fallon and Liam decide to have kids?

On Dynasty Season 3 Episode 16, the pair realized that parenthood was actually not that bad. 

We're Going to Fight For Him - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 15

As such, they turned to Heidi with a request that could change everything in the manor. 

Meanwhile, Blake and Cristal got charitable, leading to a shocking developent about the past. 

Elsewhere, Sam offered Kirby the opportunity to prove herself to him by working the Atlantix weekend. 

Watch Dynasty Season 3 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch Dynasty online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

Fall TV Preview: The Biggest Cast Shake-Ups
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Dynasty Season 3 Episode 16 Quotes

Blake: What makes you think Heidi is such a bad mother?
Fallon: To have one is to know one.
Ander: She makes a good point.

Fallon: I need your help to do something dark and borderline illegal that no one can find out about.
Blake: What is it?
Fallon: You're the expert at taking kids away from their mothers. I want you to teach me how its done.

Dynasty Season 3 Episode 16

Dynasty Season 3 Episode 16 Photos

Sometimes You Win - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 16
Pure Disgust - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 16
Meeting with the Lawyers - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 16
Sammy's Friend Ramy - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 16
A Party Planner for the Ages - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 16
Reconnecting Exes - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 16
  1. Dynasty
  2. Dynasty Season 3
  3. Dynasty Season 3 Episode 16
  4. Watch Dynasty Online: Season 3 Episode 16