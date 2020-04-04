Watch Dynasty Online: Season 3 Episode 16

Did Fallon and Liam decide to have kids?

On Dynasty Season 3 Episode 16, the pair realized that parenthood was actually not that bad.

As such, they turned to Heidi with a request that could change everything in the manor.

Meanwhile, Blake and Cristal got charitable, leading to a shocking developent about the past.

Elsewhere, Sam offered Kirby the opportunity to prove herself to him by working the Atlantix weekend.

Use the video above to watch Dynasty online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.