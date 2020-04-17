Watch Katy Keene Online: Season 1 Episode 9

at .

Did Katy manage to make the best of a bad situation?

On Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 9, the fashionista tried to juggle her work at the store with her side hustle. 

Umm, What? - Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Alex tried to put the Pussycats back together, but Josie started to realize there was a reason why the band fell apart in the first place. 

What did she do?

Elsewhere, Gloria gave someone some good advice, but did it help to soften her heart?

Watch Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Katy Keene online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

17 Endgame 'Ships We Love With Endings We Hate
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 9 Quotes

Josie I'd like you to meet the new pussycats.

Alex

Now I have to go find some real musicians.

Josie

Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 9

Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 9 Photos

Gloria Does Not Say Yes to the Dress - Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 9
Katy is Stunned - Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 9
A Tiff - Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 9
Josie Searches - Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 9
Jorge and Buzz - Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 9
Pepper Learns the Truth - Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 9
  1. Katy Keene
  2. Katy Keene Season 1
  3. Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 9
  4. Watch Katy Keene Online: Season 1 Episode 9