Watch Killing Eve Online: Season 3 Episode 3

at .

Did Villanelle reunite with Eve?

The assassin return to London on Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 3, and their paths were closer than ever. 

Needs Protection - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Carolyn's Moscow contacts came to good use when Eve and the Bitter Pill team revealed a potential lead to the Twelve. 

Elsewhere, Konstantin betrayed Carolyn's trust, and there was an epic argument as a result. 

Watch Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Killing Eve online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

19 Ladies Leading the Diversity Charge on TV
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 3 Quotes

Did you take this job thinking it was going to be easier? Then quit now, because it's only going to get tougher.

Eve

Before I go on you have to understand that once I tell you about them, your lives are in danger.

Eve

Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 3

Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 3 Photos

Who's the target? - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 3
Picked The Wrong Job - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 3
Needs Protection - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 3
How Can I Help You? - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 3
Smell Like Power - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 3
Can't Stop Thinking About You Cropped - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 3
  1. Killing Eve
  2. Killing Eve Season 3
  3. Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 3
  4. Watch Killing Eve Online: Season 3 Episode 3