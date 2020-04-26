Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 3 Review: Meetings Have Biscuits

Well, that was either the best hour of queerbaiting I've ever seen, or Killing Eve has finally acted on the tension between Eve and Villanelle.

Our two leads locked lips for the briefest of moments and changed their relationship forever.

On Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 3, Villanelle found herself back in London for another job. However, the job was the last thing on her mind.

All she could think about was Eve. She can't stop thinking about her.

We saw hints of how much Eve's rejection affected her in the first two episodes of Killing Eve Season 3, but since she found out Eve was alive, her obsession has increased tenfold.

Everything about her trip was centered around Eve. The murder she was there to commit was just an afterthought.

All that mattered to Villanelle is seeing Eve again and showing her exactly what she had been missing.

It was her moment. When you're seeing your ex for the first time after a break-up, you want to look your best.

And in Villanelle's case, she wanted to make sure she smelled her best. She wanted to smell like power.

The shopping trip Villanelle took upon arriving in London was nothing short of iconic.

She's always had a flair for the dramatic, so of course, she was going to plan out how she wants the reunion to go exactly, and what impression she wanted to leave with Eve.

It was the perfect plan. Buy the right perfume, ambush her on the bus, and then leave a creepy teddy bear in her apartment so she never feels safe there again.

But, Eve threw her for a loop when she kissed her on that bus.

That's not exactly how any of us imagined their first kiss would go, but I'll take it!

Villanelle, a professional assassin, was caught off guard by a kiss from the woman she's been in love with for the past two seasons, or at least been highly infatuated. It's hard to say if Villanelle is truly capable of love.

There's a lot to unpack with the scene on the bus, but let's start with the way Villanelle sauntered on in, as if she didn't have a care in the world.

We know she had been preparing for that moment ever since she was assigned a job in the same city as Eve, but she acted so casually that I almost didn't register that it was the big moment we've been waiting for.

Eve didn't seem to believe it either. She'd been lured into a false sense of safety with radio-silence from Villanelle for months. She had no idea Villanelle had found out she survived until she saw her that day.

Eve was overcome with adrenaline and went straight for the kill. She clearly wasn't thinking rationally when she attacked an assassin in the middle of a public bus, but who can blame her?

Villanelle told her she loved her and then shot her minutes later. That's not something you get over.

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are always electric when they're together, and this was no exception. A simple fight scene was layered with so many different emotions all at once: rage, fear, surprise, and even lust.

We've always known that these two women have had an affinity for each other. Their mutual obsession is the driving force of the show, and any other plotlines or characters will always come second to them.

Their one scene together was already the best part of the entire season. I gasped more when Eve kissed Villanelle than I did when Kenny died.

They're magnetic together. Their relationship has always been the central dynamic, and now the show has finally crossed the line everyone's been waiting for them to.

Personally, once Villanelle called a woman she slept with "Eve" in Killing Eve Season 1, it was clear to me that this obsession was anything but platonic. However, the show's been called out for "queerbaiting" on more than one occasion.

Killing Eve has been accused of playing up the subtext around Eve and Villanelle's relationship in marketing campaigns, as well as in the show, without any intention of acting on it.

It's a tricky thing to navigate, since Killing Eve isn't exactly a romance. Should we really be rooting for Eve to date a psychopathic killer? Probably not.

But now, the show has officially acted on the romantic subtext they've been writing all along. They kissed!

Was it a strategy for Eve to get Villanelle off of her? Maybe.

But, judging by the romantic song playing underneath the scene, as well as the longing looks between the two women once Villanelle got off the bus, it seems like it was much more than that.

Eve definitely used Villanelle's surprise to her advantage, but she surprised herself too. I don't think she expected to have the reaction she did to the kiss, and I don't think it will be something that's forgotten anytime soon.

If Killing Eve never mentions the kiss again or sweeps it under the rug as a ploy Eve used to get away from Villanelle, then maybe it was queerbaiting. That would be incredibly disappointing, but it's still a possibility.

However, I'm choosing to believe that this is the start of Eve finally acknowledging the depth of her feelings towards Villanelle.

Villanelle's already told Eve how she feels. And if the way Eve was listening to the recording in the teddy bear Villanelle left her was any indication, it might be time for Eve to do the same.

There's no possibility of an actual relationship between the two women based on the circumstances of the show, but Eve can't help how she feels. There's no use in hiding it any longer, either.

Niko's gone off to Poland, and her closest friend just died. Eve deserves to be honest with herself about her complicated feelings towards Villanelle, if nothing else.

Besides the Villanelle and Eve moments, the episode wasn't very notable.

It's kind of bizarre how quickly Eve and Carolyn agreed to trust the Bitter Pill employees with such sensitive information. Not only are they putting them at risk, but they're putting the entire investigation in jeopardy.

How do they know they're trustworthy people? What if they're working for The Twelve?

That's not an outrageous idea. The reminder of Frank and his betrayal should've made Eve more wary of who she's trusting. They've been down this road before.

Maybe it could be chalked up to clouded judgment due to the grief she's experiencing, but when you're working against the most powerful organization in the world, you should probably be more careful.

The opening sequence with Villanelle and the baby was a great way to set up Villanelle's search for her family, hinted at in her conversation with Konstantin.

We don't know much about her background, so it'll be great to learn more about her and where she came from. rgR might come at the expense of scenes with Eve in the upcoming episodes, but they need some time to cool off anyway.

What do you think Villanelle's family is like?

Do you trust the Bitter Pill employees?

Was the Villanelle and Eve reunion everything you'd imagined it would be?

