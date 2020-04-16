Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 1 Episode 18

Who murdered Owen?

On Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 18, the Drew Crew battled against the clock to unmask the killer before another one of them fell. 

Comfort - Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 18

With tensions at an all-time high, Nancy had to confront the truth about the Aglaeca curse. 

Was someone close to her lying about everything, or was there much more to the story?

Elsewhere, a surprising callback to the Lucy Sable murder came to light. 

Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 18 Quotes

Ace: I know lately you've been pummeled by life. Everything you've learned about your parents, and now...if you ever want to talk about anything, I'm here.
Nancy: I really appreciate that. If I find the words, I will share them with you.

No, Ryan. You are not the victim here. You made it so that I believed everything you said. So I could never trust anyone else. You made me think that I didn't deserve any better. You made me think that I didn't want any better. You made me okay with being a dirty little secret because I was a 17-year-old girl from a poor family swept off her feet by some rich, older, married man. Because of you, I don't know how to be in a real relationship. It's all warped in my head because I thought that the way we were was the way things are supposed to be. I can't even hold a guy's hand in public because you taught me the wrong rules.

George

Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 18

