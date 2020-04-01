Watch One Day At A Time Online: Season 4 Episode 2

Did Penelope manage to change her relationship to money?

That was her plan on One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 2 after another disastrous evening. 

Alex and Nora - One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 2

How did the family feel about her spending habits in recent times?

Meanwhile, Elena struggled to make it to an important e-sports match. 

How did the coach feel about her loyalties being divided on the matter?

Watch One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch One Day at a Time online right here via TV Fanatic. 

One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 2 Quotes

Alex: I can't believe you embarrassed me in front of Nora like that. For thirteen dollars, and a brownie that the waiter definitely spit on.
Penelope: So what, you want to impress her by making her think you're some big shot who doesn't care about money?
Alex: No, I want to impress her by making her think I don't have a crazy mother.

Elena: So when we get there, you can just hang out in the car.
Leslie: Well actually, I was hoping to join you for the match.
Elena: Do you know anything about esports?
Leslie: Do you know anything about loneliness?

One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 2

