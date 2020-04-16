Watch Riverdale Online: Season 4 Episode 17

Did Kevin get his wish?

On Riverdale Season 4 Episode 17, the teenager decided to bring back the tradition of hosting a variety show at the school. 

Betty Listens - Riverdale Season 4 Episode 16

However, the evil principal wanted to make it clear that it would be a waste of time as he was shutting it down. 

Meanwhile, Veronica learned a past secret about her family, one that threatened her existence. 

Elsewhere, Hermosa made her presence felt in Riverdale with a new plan. 

Riverdale Season 4 Episode 17 Quotes

Betty: Does this band have a name?
Archie: It’s … The Archies,
Jughead: What? Was the Me, Me, Mes taken?!
Archie: We can change the name.
Veronica: No! The Archies … I like it.

Kevin: What’s up, Riverdale?! Are you trying to tear me down?
Betty: That’s … wait… that’s not…
Kevin: Well, sorry, I’m the new Berlin Wall, baby. Now get your a**** to the music room!

Riverdale Season 4 Episode 17

The Origin of Love - Riverdale Season 4 Episode 17
Wicked Little Town - Riverdale Season 4 Episode 17
Hedwig's Lament - Riverdale Season 4 Episode 17
Tear Me Down - Riverdale Season 4 Episode 17
Wig in a Box - Riverdale Season 4 Episode 17
Standing Up To Mr. Honey - Riverdale Season 4 Episode 17
