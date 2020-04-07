Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 2 Episode 4

at .

Did Liz manage to save Max?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 4, the biologist made a breakthrough that could change everything. 

Risky Choices - Roswell, New Mexico

Meanwhile, Michael and Alex's investigation into Nora led them down a dark path that threatened both of their lives. 

Elsewhere, Cameron learned shocking details about her sister's whereabouts, and she turned to Jesse for answers. 

Did he kill her?

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 4 Quotes

Steph: So, this is about a girl. You're watching heart surgeries to try and impress a girl whose boyfriend is dying? Did I just wake up in a YA novel?
Kyle: Trust me. With our history, you can fill a whole series.

You're doing everything you can to reunite my family. Let me at least try to reunite yours.

Isobel

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 4

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 4 Photos

Prayers - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 4
A Secret Weapon - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 4
Searching for Answers - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 4
Revival - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 4
Rosa - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 4
Carolos - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 4
  1. Roswell, New Mexico
  2. Roswell, New Mexico Season 2
  3. Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 4
  4. Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 2 Episode 4