Watch Siren Online: Season 3 Episode 5

Did Ryn's taste of motherhood allow her to lead a normal life?

That was the big question on Siren Season 3 Episode 5 when a request to return to the ocean arrived.

Meanwhile, Maddie and Robb made a gruesome discovery that could change everything about Bristol Cove.

Elsewhere, Ben experienced mysterious side effects, and everyone rallied to save his life.

Use the video above to watch Siren online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.