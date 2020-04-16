Watch Survivor Online: Season 40 Episode 10

Did a meeting with loved ones allow people to get their heads back in the game?

On Survivor Season 40 Episode 10, loved ones arrived on the island, and many of the castaways started to wonder whether they had the drive to complete the game.

Meanwhile, a wild tribal counclil paved the way for the mother of all backstabbings.

Elsewhere, the 12th person was sent to the Edge of Extinction.

Was there a way back this late in the game?

Use the video above to watch Survivor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.