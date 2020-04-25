Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 7 Episode 16

at .

Did Dembe's friend die?

On The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 16, Red put his own life on the line to save someone close to Dembe. 

Tough Grilling - The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 15

But what did Red want in return?

Meanwhile, Liz and the Task Force worked on a cold case that could have some new victims. 

In doing so, Liz was forced to confront the past and what it could mean for her time working with the team. 

Watch The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

Fall TV Preview: The Biggest Cast Shake-Ups
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 16 Quotes

You're worth it at twice the price. And Pearl is priceless.

Red [to Mickey]

The point of secret settlements is that they're secret.

Park

The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 16

The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 16 Photos

Cold Case - The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 16
Helping His Friend - The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 16
Reaching Out - The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 16
Helping Dembe - The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 16
Getting Filled In - The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 16
Helping Out - The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 16
  1. The Blacklist
  2. The Blacklist Season 7
  3. The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 16
  4. Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 7 Episode 16