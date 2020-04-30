Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: First Impressions, True Confessions

Why did Sutton hate Teddi?

The two women came to blows on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 3 when Teddi continued to complain about the women coming to her wellness retreat.

Meanwhile, Kyle wrapped shooting on her latest movie and planned welcome home party for the ladies.

Elsewhere, Erika's singing lessons brought a painful childhood memory that made her question her career.

Denises's husband inadvertently bewildered Kyle's guests.

