Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Season 10 Episode 1

Did Kyle go one step too far?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 1, Kyle invited the ladies to New York to take part in her fashion week festivities. 

However, Dorit was unsure how to deal with the lack of experience from Kyle at the event. 

Meanwhile, Denise stopped filming the series after the truth about her affair with Brandi Glanville came out. 

Elsewhere, Garcelle Beauvais joined the cast and made it clear to everyone that she wanted to party, while Teddi dropped a stunning revelation. 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 1 Quotes

For me, that is some white people stuff.

Garcelle

I've never been with a girl. I've only been with a couple.

Erika

