Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Season 10 Episode 1

Did Kyle go one step too far?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 1, Kyle invited the ladies to New York to take part in her fashion week festivities.

However, Dorit was unsure how to deal with the lack of experience from Kyle at the event.

Meanwhile, Denise stopped filming the series after the truth about her affair with Brandi Glanville came out.

Elsewhere, Garcelle Beauvais joined the cast and made it clear to everyone that she wanted to party, while Teddi dropped a stunning revelation.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.