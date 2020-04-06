Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 10 Episode 15

Did Beta get his wish?

On The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 15, the survivors were still dealing with the Whisperer's horrific display of power.

They rushed off to an abandoned hospital with the aim of saving lives.

However, Beta was not far behind.

Meanwhile, things took a dangerous turn when Judith followed Daryl.

Elsewhere, Yumiko was unimpressed with Princess and made her feelings known.

