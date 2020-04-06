Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 10 Episode 15

at .

Did Beta get his wish?

On The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 15, the survivors were still dealing with the Whisperer's horrific display of power. 

Judith Kills - The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 15

They rushed off to an abandoned hospital with the aim of saving lives. 

However, Beta was not far behind. 

Meanwhile, things took a dangerous turn when Judith followed Daryl. 

Elsewhere, Yumiko was unimpressed with Princess and made her feelings known. 

Watch The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 15 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 15 Quotes

Daryl: What is it?
Judith: I can't believe we just left her in a ditch. What if you were lost and no one could find you? Where RJ was or mom?
Daryl: You gonna tell me where this is coming from?
Judith: I just want us to be back together again ... at home. That's all.
Daryl: I radioed your mom, so she knows not to go home, so she's safe. That way she can find us.
Judith: You talked to her?
Daryl: No, but I'm gonna keep trying.
Judith: It doesn't matter. I talked to her after the fire, and I'm worried. Maybe she won't come home.
Daryl: What did she say?
Judith: She went to go help some people she met, who needed her. I didn't want to tell you.
Daryl: Why is that?
Judith: Because maybe you'd leave, too.
Daryl: I won't.
Judith: You promise.
Daryl: I can't.
Judith: Why?
Daryl: Because I can't lie to you. I don't know what's gonna happen. There ain't no one that can tell you they do. There's one thing I know, there's a whole bunch of people back there that would do anything for you. One day, when you're older, they're going to need you to do anything for them. You got a whole lot of family. Nothing can take the place of someone you love being gone. That doesn't mean that everything that follows is going to break your heart.

Lydia: You don't get to tell me what to do.
Negan: You're right, I can't. Hey, I think that you should hit me and it will make you feel better.
Lydia: I feel fine.
Negan: Look, you have to mourn her. You know, you need to say goodbye, otherwise it's going to eat you up from the inside. Just trust me on this. Look, she was still your mom. You know, and we only get the one, so you, you should hit me and just, try to let it out. Otherwise you are going to stray further from these people and I know you don't want that.
Lydia: What the hell would you know?
Negan: Tell me.
Lydia: You're a selfish asshole. You only killed her so they would think you are a hero, but nothing you do will ever make you that here, because you only care about yourself... even now, trying to get me to do this? You liked her, how the hell can you tell me you liked her, huh? I hated her. I want to hate her, so screw you for telling me I can't even do that.
Negan: It's okay, Lydia.
Lydia: No, it's not okay. It's not okay. It's not okay.

The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 15

