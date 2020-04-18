What to Watch: Empire Finale, One World Together at Home, Defending Jacob

With early finales littering the schedule of late, we're going to offer other fun things to consider far off the beaten path.

From one-time concerts to streaming shows we think you need to see and a whole lot more, we're guiding the remainder of your COVID-19 quarantine time with a bunch of best bets.

And this is another reminder that this is a curated list and not a repeat of the TV Guide. Yes, there are a lot of other things to watch, but we're not pointing them out here. So, let's get started!

Dishing with Julia (PBS Streaming)

Let's start small. Well, if you consider the magic of Julia Child small. And if you do, you'll surely reconsider once you check out Dishing with Julia Child on PBS.

All six episodes of this delightful series are currently streaming on PBS through your local PBS affiliate.

So what is it? It's a show that features sets of well-known chefs watching an old episode of Julia Child's series The French Chef.

Once upon a time, she was THE cooking expert on television.

She managed to make you believe you could do even the most complicated dishes. She did that by being natural. She had dirty hands, and she made mistakes -- and she showed viewers how to pivot right out of a mistake to continue with a tasty meal.

It's fascinating watching her, and you'll learn a lot even while the chefs speak over her at what seems like a moment of Julia's you WANT to hear. The chefs are shocked at the way Julia conducted her TV business, but they cannot help but be impressed with the amount of knowledge she imparts with ease.

And when you realize how beneficial she was by making people feel comfortable in the kitchen, you're going to want modern cooking shows to up their game.

I couldn't help but wonder why I enjoy watching shows about dishes I'll never make and walk away without even knowing how to approach it, opting instead for large flames and words like BAM!

I ended up subscribing to PBS Living after watching these six episodes because they have a lot of streaming Julia. I can't wait to learn more of the dishes and techniques she has taught millions!

Saturday, April 18

2/1c One World: Together at Home

Curated In Collaboration With Lady Gaga, One World: Together at Home is a two-hour fundraising special seeking funds to combat COVID-19.

The fun starts online at 2/1c and continues for the next six hours! Eight, if you're going to count the round-up which begins at 8/7c and will be simulcast on all three major broadcast networks as well as streaming outlets like Facebook, Hulu, and Prime Video.

They're going to jam in a lot of celebrity appearances including: Adam Lambert • Alicia Keys • Amy Poehler • Andra Day • Andrea Bocelli

• Charlie Puth • Chris Martin • Christine And The Queens • Common • Connie Britton • Danai Gurira • David & Victoria Beckham • Delta Goodrem • Don Cheadle • Eason Chan • Eddie Vedder • Ellen Degeneres • Ellie Goulding • Elton John • Erin Richards • Finneas • Heidi Klum • Hozier

• Hussain Al Jasmi • Idris And Sabrina Elba • J Balvin • Jack Black • Jack Johnson • Jacky Cheung • Jameela Jamil • James Mcavoy • Jason Segel • Jennifer Hudson • Jennifer Lopez • Jess Glynne • Jessie J • Jessie Reyez • Jimmy Fallon

• Jimmy Kimmel • John Legend • Juanes • Kacey Musgraves • Keith Urban • Kerry Washington • Kesha • Lady Antebellum • Lady Gaga • Lang Lang • Leslie Odom Jr. • Lewis Hamilton • Liam Payne • Lili Reinhart • Lilly Singh • Lily Tomlin • Lindsey Vonn • Lisa Mishra • Lizzo • Ll Cool J • Lola Lennox

• Luis Fonsi • Lupita Nyong' o • Maluma • Maren Morris • Matt Bomer • Matthew Mcconaughey • Megan Rapinoe • Michael Bublé • Milky Chance • Naomi Osaka • Natti Natasha • Niall Horan • Nomzamo Mbatha • Oprah Winfrey • Paul Mccartney • Pharrell Williams • P.K. Subban • Picture This • Priyanka Chopra Jonas

• Rita Ora • Sam Heughan • Sam Smith • Samuel L Jackson • Sarah Jessica Parker • Sebastián Yatra • Shah Rukh Khan • Shawn Mendes • Sheryl Crow • Sho Madjozi • Sofi Tukker • Stephen Colbert • Stevie Wonder • Superm • Taylor Swift • The Killers • Tim Gunn • Usher • Vishal Mishra • Zucchero

You can get more details at globalcitizen.org/togetherathome

9/8c Nature of Love (Hallmark)

Emilie Ullerup (Chesapeake Shores) and Christopher Russell star in this romantic comedy about city girl Katie who is writing an article about a glamping resort.

But Katie is not the sporty type, and that means facing her fears with some of the glamp's physical activities.

Luckily, a handsome and rugged outdoorsman and nature guide named Will recognizes her plight and helps her through it.

The odds are on their falling in love before her article is published, too!

Sunday, April 19

8/7c God Friended Me (CBS)

God Friended Me is down to its final three episodes ever. On Sunday's episode, Miles will weigh the consequences of carrying out the God Account's wishes after a new Friend Suggestion claims he ruined his life when he helped former Friend Suggestion Lt. Freemont reunite with his love, Rose.

Did Miles unintentionally break up a relationship to help someone sent his way by the God Account? And how will he handle it now that he has such mixed feelings for the account?

This is the last installment before the two-hour series finale (CBS, unfortunately, canceled the series), so we'll hopefully start getting some answers and closure surrounding the mystery.

9/8c Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Zoey surprisingly finds herself getting into significant conflicts with Simon, Max, Mo, and even Howie! Can even the best song and dance number get her through this?

9/8c Westworld (HBO)

With his life's work about to unravel, Serac's options are becoming limited, and his desperation is a dangerous thing.

Speaking of control freaks, good ol' Jimmy No-Longer-In-Black will be back in action.

And since no one really stays dead, let's see how a second Maeve-Delores confrontation plays out, shall we?

Monday, April 20

10/9c Baker and the Beauty (ABC)

Famous model Noa and baker Daniel pursue a relationship after their spontaneous meet-cute at a trendy restaurant during the premiere of ABC's sticky, sweet rom-com.

Daniel discovers more about Noa's past while his family struggles to fulfill a huge food order that comes in after the bakery gets some massive social media love.

Tuesday, April 21

8/7c The Flash (The CW)

Joe's life is in danger when Black Hole puts a hit out on him and hires Rag Doll to do the job.

Singh -- who we all think is the mole that Carver has at the CCPD, right? -- suggests that he go into witness protection, but will Joe be too stubborn to listen?

Meanwhile, Ralph reunites with Sue and Iris finally becomes suspicious of Eva.

9/8c DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

The Legends are finally back after we all had to say goodbye to Ray and Nora, and this episode seems to be all about Zari.

She has not been feeling like herself lately, so she goes on a meditative journey to find answers. Will Zari finally learn the truth of her erased self?

On the other side of the episode, Sara, Constantine, and Charlie travel to British Columbia to find another piece of the Loom.

9/8c Empire (FOX)

It's the end of the line for the Lyons since FOX has decided against producing the final two episodes.

That means we will not be getting the answers we deserve, but will it be a good placeholder in case the long-gestating Cookie spinoff scores a series order?

9/8c Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince (CBS)

The Purple One gets honored as CBS celebrates the unparalleled career of 38-time GRAMMY nominee and seven-time GRAMMY winner Prince!

Paying tribute to Prince's unprecedented influence are GRAMMY Award-winning artists Beck, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Earth, Wind & Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent, Usher, and Susanna Hoffs.

Plus, several of Prince's most celebrated musical friends and collaborators, including GRAMMY Award-winning band the Revolution, past GRAMMY Award nominee Sheila E., and legendary funk band Morris Day and the Time take the stage for a historic joint performance.

Wednesday, April 22

8/7c People Presents Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion (The CW)

For anyone who can't get enough of the Royal drama, People dives deep into Harry and Megan's self-imposed exile from royal life and the unprecedented reaction from Buckingham Palace.

9/8c The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

With Denise's alleged affair with Brandi coming to light, the housewives will try to pick up the pieces. What will this mean for the dynamics at the core of the show?

Thursday, April 23

8/7c Superstore (NBC)

On the Superstore Season 5 finale, Dina tries to help Amy keep a secret from Jonah. Meanwhile, Mateo tries to help Cheyenne find the perfect way to celebrate her 21st birthday.

How will they wrap up things with Amy? We're not sure we want to know!

10/9c 60 Days In (A&E)

60 Days In It's the 60 Days In Season 6 finale and reunion show!

Now is when we get to watch the former (innocent) inmates go at each other, Maury Povich style.

They've been out for a while at this point, but luckily for us, we get to see them reunite only one week after the regular finale.

Friday, April 24

After Life (Netflix)

After Life Season 2 begins to remind you that Ricky Gervais understands the human experience more than most.

It's a quick watch at only six episodes, but it's some of the best TV you'll see all year.

Defending Jacob (Apple TV+)

Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery star as parents to a teenage son (Jaeden Martell of IT) who gets accused of murdering a fellow student.

The first three episodes of this chilling and emotionally tense series air today, with another new episode each Friday through May 25.

We'll be reviewing the series and have interviews available this week.

And if you've read this far, congratulations! Now I want to hear from you.

Wouldn't it be cool to join each other online and watch TV (Or movies? We're not picky!)

The easiest way to do it is through the Chrome extension, Netflix Party. It allows all kinds of people to join a showing of a show or movie and watch along together and chat and have fun!

The alternative is to use Kast, which is a little more challenging technically, but allows you to watch something on Amazon Prime, Hulu, etc.

Would you be up for joining some of your TV Fanatic staff for a viewing party? Share your thoughts down below, and let us know what you think.

Is joining us a fun idea? Would you prefer Netfix Party or Kast?

And what kind of entertainment would you want to watch together?

