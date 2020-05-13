Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witches Land at AMC

AMC has officially purchased the rights to Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witches.

The cable network today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Anne Rice's major literary works, The Vampire Chronicles Series and The Lives of the Mayfair Witches Series, encompassing 18 titles, including such beloved and celebrated works as Interview With The Vampire, The Vampire Lestat, The Queen of the Damned, and The Witching Hour.

AMC Networks will hold the comprehensive rights for this world renowned and globally coveted intellectual property to develop for its own television networks and streaming services under the AMC Studios umbrella, as well as external partner licensing, with Anne Rice and son Christopher Rice serving as executive producers on all series and films.

Together, The Vampire Chronicles and The Lives of the Mayfair series have sold more than 150 million copies worldwide.

Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Friday Night Lights), who recently signed an overall development deal with AMC Studios, will be directly involved in developing projects based on the Anne Rice catalog for television.

"There is no shortage of content in today's competitive environment, but proven IP that has captivated millions of fans around the world is something very special and rare, and that is what Anne Rice has created," said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios.

"These remarkable stories and characters are massive in their appeal and we are privileged to take over stewardship of these legendary works and collaborate with a talent like Rolin Jones to find ways for new generations of fans to experience these worlds."

"It's always been my dream to see the worlds of my two biggest series united under a single roof so that filmmakers could explore the expansive and interconnected universe of my vampires and witches," said Anne Rice.

"That dream is now a reality, and the result is one of the most significant and thrilling deals of my long career."

The Anne Rice catalog that AMC Networks is acquiring is The Vampire Chronicles Series: Interview with the Vampire, The Vampire Lestat, The Queen of the Damned, The Tale of the Body Thief, Memnoch The Devil, The Vampire Armand, Pandora, Vittorio the Vampire, Blood and Gold, Prince Lestat, Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis, and Blood Communion: A Tale of Prince Lestat, The Lives Of The Mayfair Witches Series: The Witching Hour, Lasher, Taltos, and The Vampire Chronicles/The Lives Of The Mayfair Witches- Crossover Novels: Merrick, Blackwood Farm and Blood Canticle.

"AMC Studios is responsible for creating some of the most iconic television series of the modern era and has, at times, single-handedly defined this era we call 'peak TV,'" added Christopher Rice.

"All the members of Team Anne, including my long-term producing partner, New York Times Bestselling novelist Eric Shaw Quinn, are both thrilled and comforted to know that some of our most cherished kin, from the vampire Lestat and the witch Rowan Mayfair, to the paranormal investigators at the Order of the Talamasca and the powerful spirit Lasher, are now safely in the hands of these vastly accomplished innovators who possess both global reach and deep reservoirs of experience."

What are your thoughts on this acquisition?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.