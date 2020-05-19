Batwoman Stunner: Ruby Rose OUT as Kate Kane!

Hold on to your hats, folks, because there is an extraordinary behind-the-scenes shakeup on The CW's Batwoman.

Already renewed for a second season, the stunning news dropped this afternoon that the titular star, Ruby Rose, will not be returning to the project.

Honestly, we can't even imagine what this means to the series going forward, especially since we have a lack of doppelganger types from other worlds after Crisis on Infinite Earths to pick up the cowl.

If that scenario had remained, they could have recast more in the vein of the many different Flash characters or the multiple Supermans across the earths.

Who knows? Maybe there is a character we know and love from the Arrowverse just waiting in the wings to jump into that suit.

Maybe they've already been wearing it since the earths realigned, but she's in a different town.

As for Rose, here's what she has to say about her departure. "I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," Rose said in a statement.

"This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles."

"I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created," she said.

"Thank you, Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful."

There isn't any word on WHY she's departing the series, but there isn't any indication that her life-threatening injury sustained on set last year plays a part.

If you were unaware, in a stunt gone terribly wrong, Rose needed emergency surgery after that stunt as she faced paralysis without it. That's scary stuff.

Berlanti Productions and WBTV made a joint statement about Rose's departure and their commitment to casting another LGBTQ actress in the role.

"Warner Bros. Television, The CW, and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best," the two companies said.

"The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months."

In a month filled with all kinds of shocking news, including the cancelation of God Friended Me, this may be the craziest yet.

OK, Batwoman fans, it's your turn to hit the comments and share your thoughts on this news, sure to change the trajectory of the story going forward.

Now, you'll need to watch Batwoman online to get more of Kate Kane OG within the Arrowverse.

Who saw that coming??

And more importantly, do you have any actors in mind who could don the cape?

Hit the comments!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.