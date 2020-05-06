Filthy Rich, NeXt Among Shows Pushed to Fall as Networks Scramble for Content

It looks like viewers will need to wait much longer for some of the highly-anticipated shows that were set to air during the 2019-20 season.

Deadline is reporting that FOX dramas Filthy Rich and NeXt are now targeting fall launches as the network plans to make sure it has enough content for the 2020-21 TV season.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there's no telling when production on TV shows can start back up, and both of the above shows are already in the can.

Putting the network's marketing muscle behind two new shows that are already completed is a good idea, as opposed to airing reruns.

The outlet notes that the network will have a full slate of animated comedies. The animated shows typically enter production several months in advance, and can continue to be made during the coronavirus pandemic.

The likely scenario is that the cast of all the shows will be working from home to keep episodes in production.

The network previously announced that The Masked Singer had scored a fourth season renewal, allowing it to start early preparation on its fourth season.

Filthy Rich is a southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power and religion collide – with outrageously soapy results.

When the patriarch of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune.

With monumental twists and turns, FILTHY RICH presents a world in which everyone has an ulterior motive – and no one is going down without a fight.

The cast includes Kim Cattrall, Gerald McRaney, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Melia Kreiling, Steve Harris, David Denman, and Olivia Macklin.

Starring Mad Men's John Slattery as Paul LeBlanc, neXt is a propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with a layered examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand.

A Silicon Valley pioneer discovers that one of his own creations – a powerful A.I. – might spell global catastrophe, and teams up with a cybercrime agent to fight a villain unlike anything we’ve ever seen – one whose greatest weapon against us is ourselves.

Other series cast include Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, Eve Harlow, Aaron Moten, Gerardo Celasco, Elizabeth Cappucino, and Evan Whitten.

ABC is likely going to pull a similar trick with United We Fall, an eight-episode multi-camera comedy.

What are your thoughts on this news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.