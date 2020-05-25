Killing Eve Finale Trailer: How Will it End?

It's hard to believe it, but Killing Eve Season 3 is almost over.

Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 8, titled "Are You Leading or Am I?" will finally bring the two women at the wheel of this story back together.

The official logline for the episode reads as follows:

Konstantin makes a break for it. Carolyn might have finally found what she’s looking for. Eve and Villanelle try to work out what the future may hold for them…together or apart.

The promo for the episode certainly hints that Eve and Villanelle will be very much together, whatever that means for them.

If you watch Killing Eve online, you know the pair came close to being back together on Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 7 after Konstantin almost died.

Their last few meetings have been violent, with the most recent finding them fighting on a bus. Yes, really, but everything has changed for them again.

Eve wants to take down the Twelve after what they did to Niko, and Villanelle is going to be against the Twelve because of what she did to Dasha.

In a twisted way, the pair need each other to get revenge and to secure their safety.

Whatever Dasha plans to do, she's going to have to bide her time because it sure looks like she's going to be in hospital for a while.

Her retirement will likely be put on hold until she can get revenge on her supposed friend.

It's unclear whether Konstantin will be able to escape to safety, but we're sure Villanelle would help him out if she could.

Which brings us to Carolyn. She's slowly breaking down under the immense pressure of the Twelve, and she's going to have to decide what to do about her daughter.

All told, we're excited for this finale.

A lot is at stake, and that should mean some crazy twists.

Have a look at the promo below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Killing Eve Season 3 concludes Sunday, May 31 on BBC America/AMC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.