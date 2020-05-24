Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 7 Review: Beautiful Monster

This season is starting to take shape.

Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 7 was Killing Eve at its best. The main plots were at the forefront, the writing for the characters felt genuine, and there was a lot of black comedy.

Killing Eve Season 3 is shaping up to be my least favorite so far. The show has meandered away from what made it great in the first place:

The complicated relationship between Eve and the woman she's been pursuing since the show's inception. That's the hook of the series, and the show is not the same without it.

Somehow, though, they always find a way to cross paths. It's almost like fate is pulling them together in its own twisted way, and I'm here for it.

The trip to Aberdeen will go down as one of the best storylines to date, primarily because of the witty one-liners we got from Villanelle as she attempted to ridicule Dasha every step of the way.

The chain of events that transpired were well-executed, in large part, because the last thing I expected was for Villanelle to go rogue and whack her mentor over the head with a golf club.

Konstantin: Maybe I should just let them kill me.

Villanelle: Wow, way to bring the mood down.

Dasha is as wicked as they come, but she did not want to retire because she loved murdering people so much. She said so much herself on multiple occasions, but what's going to propel her story forward is her newfound thirst for killing Villanelle, but also Eve.

Eve has flirted with darkness several times throughout the run of the series, and she knew fine well what she was doing when she stood on Dasha's chest to try to kill her.

Was she killing her to save Villanelle, or was she killing her because she wanted to have one less murderous assassin in the world? Given the intense connection between Eve and Villanelle, I'm going to go with the former.

Eve has lost everything as a result of her pursuit of Villanelle, so she wants to get a sense that all of her actions were worth it. It's probably the only way she'll be able to deal in the aftermath.



Eve: What about recent activity on the card. Can you get to that, Bear?

Bear: Well not legally.

Eve: What about recent activity on the card. Can you get to that, Bear?

Bear: Well not legally.

Eve: Okay. Do it anyway. You can't get raided twice in a day! It's a rule.

Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 8 will likely revolve around the two women coming back together and going on the run. Villanelle is going to have lots of people after her, and taking Eve out of the equation will be high up on the list for the villains.

Everyone knows that Eve is the assassin's weak spot. The more entertaining aspect of this is whether Villanelle will be able to kill again.

Could you imagine she and Eve were backed into a corner, and Eve did the killing to protect them both? That's not a thought I had while watching Killing Eve Season 1, but the show has changed a lot since those days.

It's possible the two women could escape to wherever Konstantin wanted to go, and Dasha will get the goods out of Konstantin, you know, because they're bed buddies in the hospital.

There was a lot of foreshadowing throughout "Beautiful Monster," and I appreciate the several misdirects that made us think Konstantin was dead.

Eve, I won't have my investigation derailed by an undiagnosed, and frankly, a little trying, Messiah complex. Carolyn

Dying on the platform as Villanelle rushed off to supposed safety would probably have been a poetic way for him to go. Even though his allegiance will always be to his blood daughter, a part of him will always have a soft spot for Villanelle.

Their bond has always been one of the brightest parts of the show, even if they have tried to kill each other a few times.

I couldn't help but feel badly for Konstantin. He thought he was dead, and then woke up in the hospital laughing about the fact that he had cheated death, only to find out that his sworn enemy is in the bed next to him.

Granted, they should both be out of commission for a while, but that won't stop the Twelve sending in some more assassins to even the odds.

Thank you for the inappropriate touching. It was actually pretty nice. Villanelle

Mo's death was sad but expected. Carolyn has been driven to the depths of despair since Kenny's death. The phone call coming after Konstantin's collapse successfully made me think he was dead because of her body language.

But it became immediately clear why she was visibly defeated in the aftermath. She knows the net is closing in around her, and that she's been cold towards the people in her orbit.

Does she have regrets for her actions? I think so. I'm unsure how she's going to be able to get herself and Geraldine to safety when the Twelve now knows she's gunning for them.

It's not like she can turn to her higher-ups for assistance knowing that people close to the Twelve are working for MI6.

There is a lot at stake as we head into the conclusion of Killing Eve Season 3. The series has successfully regained focus and recaptured what made it a cut above the other shows on TV.

What did you think of the way Eve and Villanelle crossed paths again? What will they do now? Were you surprised Konstantin survived his brush with death?

What do you think of the net closing in around Carolyn?

Hit the comments below.

Killing Eve Season 3 wraps Sunday, May 31 on BBC America/AMC.

