The 100 Season 7 Title Sequence: We're Not In Sanctum Anymore

It might not be the trailer, but we are getting closer to more concrete information about the final season of The 100.

Creator Jason Rothenberg dropped the opening title sequence for the show on his Twitter today, giving fans a sneak peek at new scenery and new additions to the cast.

Actors Chuku Modu, JR Bourne, and Shelby Flannery have been promoted to series regulars and are officially in the title sequence now.

This means that The 100 Season 7 will introduce us to even more scenes for Gabriel Santiago, Russell Lightbourne, and Hope Diyoza. Their stories were only getting started during The 100 Season 6, and now they are becoming even more integral to the final journey.

But beyond that, it is all about the background behind each name and what that means for the story that is going to be unfolding.

For fans of the show that are more curious about where the last adventure is set, it appears that The 100 might branch out beyond the new planet that it introduced during The 100 Season 6 Episode 1.

Sanctum is only the beginning, at least if the Anomaly has anything to do about it. The title sequence has layers of sci-fi and potential new areas that our favorite characters will get to travel to.

Whether it is time travel, planet-hopping, or simulations, it is very clear that we haven't seen anything yet. From potential ice planets to more time in space, it is not only about the journey now but also about the destination.

The other news, though, is that this title sequence is only the beginning, with Jason Rothenberg also dropping a hint of when the official trailer will go live for Season 7.

Fans should get themselves ready for the network to drop the trailer next week, with Jason potentially giving a more concrete timeline for that soon.

For now, though, if any fans are feeling nostalgic while waiting for the final season, TV Fanatic has a new ongoing The 100 interview series. "Looking Back on The 100" centers on monumental cast members and characters from the show that truly left their mark.

We recently spoke with Eli Goree about his time on the show during The 100 Season 1 and the legacy he left behind. Keep checking TV Fanatic for more upcoming interviews with surprise cast members from seasons past.

What are some theories that you have after watching the title sequence?

How excited are you for the new additions to the main cast? What hints that you catch in the sequence that you think are important to note?

How impatient are you for the trailer to drop next week?

The 100 returns on Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c on The CW.

Watch the full title sequence below and share all your thoughts with us in the comments section.

Who wants to see our last ever NEW OPENING TITLE SEQUENCE?!! #The100 #May20th pic.twitter.com/7rb22EbLYj — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) May 1, 2020

