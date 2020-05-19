The Resident: Renewed for Season 4!

It's a good day for fans of The Resident.

According to TuSubtitulo, the FOX drama has officially been renewed for a fourth season.

The news is unsurprising, especially when you consider that The Resident Season 3 averaged 4 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in live + same day ratings.

This is down around 20 percent from The Resident Season 2's results, but the numbers are still strong for FOX.

We also need to remember that the series was moved from Mondays to Tuesdays this season, so some erosion was to be expected.

Helping matters is that The Resident Season 3 went out with season highs of 6.8 million viewers and a 1.2 rating in live + 3 figures.

The series may have lost some ground in linear ratings, but it remains a resounding success on digital platforms.

The Resident focuses on the lives and duties of staff members at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, while delving into the bureaucratic practices of the hospital industry.

The expansive cast includes Matt Czuchry as Conrad Hawkins, Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell, Manish Datal as Devon Pravesh, Emily VanCamp as Nicolette Nevin, Shaunette Renée Wilson as Mina Okafor, Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Dr. AJ Austin, Jane Leeves as Dr. Kit Voss and Morris Chestnut as Dr. Barrett Cain.

FOX recently opted to delay renewal and cancellation decisions for several series in light of the Coronavirus pandemic, which forced The Resident's most recent season to wrap with multiple episodes unproduced.

The network previously renewed 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Bob's Burger's, Family Guy, and Duncanville.

It canceled Deputy and Almost Family, while Empire came to a close after six seasons.

Prodigal Son, Last Man Standing, Outmatched, and The Moodys are still on the bubble.

Unfortunately, The Resident will not be back on the FOX schedule until midseason, with the network opting to make some decisions to make sure it had content available for the fall.

There's no telling when The Resident could return to production.

As always, we'll keep you up to speed!

Remember you can watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic.

What do you think of the renewal?

Are you excited?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.