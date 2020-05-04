TV Ratings: Zoey's Playlist, Good Girls Rise With Finales; Supergirl Crashes to New Lows

TV Ratings: Zoey's Playlist, Good Girls Rise With Finales; Supergirl Crashes to New LowsPaul Dailly at .
We said goodbye to some shows for the season on Sunday night.
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 12 netted 2 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating -- this is up to match the how's best audience since March 1.
The musical drama has been a consistent, but weak performer in live + same day results. However, the show is a decent performer on digital, meaning that it could eke out a renewal.
Good Girls ended much earlier than originally planned, and the makeshift finale delivered 1.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- up slightly vs. its last original.
The series is a beast on digital and has a lucrative Netflix deal, so it should be back.
Over on The CW, Batwoman (0.6 million/0.2 rating) bounced back from last week's series low in audience, while Supergirl returned from hiatus with 0.6 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.
The latter logged new series lows after a hiatus, but the show is already renewed for a sixth season.
Still, the numbers are somewhat concerning.
American Idol (6.4 million/0.9 rating) continued its rejigged live shows by dipping a tenth to a new series low in the demo.
The Rookie (5 million/0.7 rating) was flat with its penultimate episode.
CBS went with Sunday night at the Movies, which was an airing of Raiders of The Lost Ark.
It did 5.3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- down a tick from he network's last scripted line-up.
Still, these are robust numbers.
Fox's The Simpsons (1.3 million/0.5 rating) and Bob's Burgers (1.2 million/0.5 rating) were steady, but Duncanville (0.9 million/0.3 rating) and Family Guy (1.4 million/0.5 rating) each came down a tenth.
Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.