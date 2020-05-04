TV Ratings: Zoey's Playlist, Good Girls Rise With Finales; Supergirl Crashes to New Lows

We said goodbye to some shows for the season on Sunday night.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 12 netted 2 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating -- this is up to match the how's best audience since March 1.

The musical drama has been a consistent, but weak performer in live + same day results. However, the show is a decent performer on digital, meaning that it could eke out a renewal.

Good Girls ended much earlier than originally planned, and the makeshift finale delivered 1.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- up slightly vs. its last original.

The series is a beast on digital and has a lucrative Netflix deal, so it should be back.

Over on The CW, Batwoman (0.6 million/0.2 rating) bounced back from last week's series low in audience, while Supergirl returned from hiatus with 0.6 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.

The latter logged new series lows after a hiatus, but the show is already renewed for a sixth season.

Still, the numbers are somewhat concerning.

American Idol (6.4 million/0.9 rating) continued its rejigged live shows by dipping a tenth to a new series low in the demo.

The Rookie (5 million/0.7 rating) was flat with its penultimate episode.

CBS went with Sunday night at the Movies, which was an airing of Raiders of The Lost Ark.

It did 5.3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- down a tick from he network's last scripted line-up.

Still, these are robust numbers.

Fox's The Simpsons (1.3 million/0.5 rating) and Bob's Burgers (1.2 million/0.5 rating) were steady, but Duncanville (0.9 million/0.3 rating) and Family Guy (1.4 million/0.5 rating) each came down a tenth.

