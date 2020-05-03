Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 12 Review: Dad

It was a bittersweet season finale on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 12.

As many predicted, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 11 was simply the calm before the storm.

Zoey woke to the tune of an ominous song and knew something wasn't right.

Everyone seemed to be doing well. Even Mitch was at his best!

But, a sad common misconception is that a sudden burst of energy is a good sign when it typically results in an abrupt ending.

I'm grateful for the realistic timeline of Mitch's disease, and that the writers didn't keep him beyond his time.

It was sad to see him go, and we will certainly miss Peter Gallagher. Maybe if we're lucky, he'll make an appearance in Zoey's dreams or imagination.

Zoey's character has truly gone through an amazing transformation. Her father's death, although heartbreaking, helped her grow tremendously.

Mitch's health took a steep decline toward the middle of the episode, and Zoey's family was forced to say their rushed goodbyes.

The powerful duet between David and Mitch was heartbreaking, especially since Mitch missed the birth of his grandson by a hair.

Little things piled up and kept us waiting in anticipation to hear the bad news.

I mean, how did a full lighting fixture fall in the cafe and nothing more came of it? It shattered into a million pieces.

Every aspect of Zoey's life seemed to be going just right. The love triangle heated up when Simon sang Jealous after he ran into Max and Zoey.

It was the first time Simon opened up about his emotions for Zoey, and he committed to doing things right this time.

He's all in with Zoey, but it didn't seem like Zoey was all in with him quite yet.

We all guessed it, Zoey finally kissed Max. Of course, things didn't sail smoothly.

Max's heart couldn't stop singing to her, and that left her turned off and distracted.

That didn't seem to be a problem with Simon, and I wonder if that will turn her off for good.

She was saved just in time by Howie's call, despite it being the bearer of bad news.

The two rushed over to be with Mitch in his final hours. It must've meant something that Max was there the whole time for Zoey, and told Mitch his true feelings for her!

That's asking for Mitch's blessing.

His love and care for Zoey, especially during one of the hardest times in her life, was so consequential and special.

The final song American Pie was the perfect chance for the family to harmonize.

Mitch was Zoey's inner music, and it was truly the day the music died. I'm not sure about you, but I lost it by that point.

Zoey: But what I do when I can't hear you sing anymore?

The writers couldn't have written a more flawless ending to the season.

No matter how hard the end felt, it only marked the beginning of Zoey's new chapter.

She has a strong support system behind her, and together they will all get through this painful loss.

Zoey's and Mitch's father-daughter dance was the cherry on top.

Mitch won't be there to walk her down the aisle or dance with her at her wedding, but dancing with her dad gave Zoey the next best thing.

The funeral scene was so artistically well-done I was left speechless.

The way the camera changed and followed each character through the rooms shined a light on them.

And just as a side comment, the way her work-life and personal life seamlessly blend is impeccable, and I was so happy to see each character have their solo moment in singing the final song.

Everyone was left with a bright future ahead of them, and that lightened up the dark cloud looming overhead.

Fingers crossed there's a season 2 because this show has just gotten started!

We all need answers to Zoey's love life; we have yet to meet David's baby boy, and we can't be left on a cliff with Max's future career.

What did you think of the season finale? Are you happy Zoey and Simon finally kissed?

Were you surprised by Mitch's death, or did you expect it to come during this final episode?

Additional Side Notes:

It was beautiful to see the episode memorialize the creator's father, Richard Winsberg. The show



After Danny Michael Davis asked Joan to take over for him temporarily, he mentioned Singapore. I wonder if that's a graceful way for Joan's character to bow out since Lauren Graham had only signed a year contract. I hope not!



Mo's good at being real with others, but he needed to be real with himself. It didn't take long for Mo to finally come to his senses, and thank goodness because Eddie's the ultimate match for him.

Emily's dry humor during rough times is always needed. Sometimes you need a bit of laughter in between the tears.

