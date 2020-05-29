Watch Council of Dads Online: Season 1 Episode 5

Did Robin make the right call?

Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 5 found the widow trying to make the fall holidays stress-free, but the new man in her life ruffled some feathers. 

Past Failures - Council of Dads

Meanwhile, Oliver struggled with Peter's transgression. 

Was there hope for them to make things right?

Elsewhere, Theo made new friends but found that they were not all the best influence. 

Watch Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 5 Online

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 5 Quotes

What happens to the traditions when the tradition-keeper is gone?

Larry

Robin: How do you dress up as spaghetti and meatballs?
Sam: No idea, but it's gonna be amazing.

Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 5

