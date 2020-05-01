Watch In The Dark Online: Season 2 Episode 3

Did Guiding Hope get closed down?

Murphy tried to save the day on In The Dark Season 2 Episode 3 when the monetary surplus put them on the radar of the IRS. 

Ben on His Phone - Tall - In The Dark Season 2 Episode 3

With every single financial decision of the past coming back to haunt them, Murphy had to turn to her mom for support. 

Meanwhile, Max tried to learn more about Murphy's past when she shut down after an argument. 

In The Dark Season 2 Episode 3 Quotes

I don't know why Nia trusts you guys, but I don't.

Sam

Murphy: Can I sleep in here tonight?
Jess: Yeah, of course.
Murphy: I just can't believe I might not ever see him again.

