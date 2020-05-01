Watch In The Dark Online: Season 2 Episode 3

Did Guiding Hope get closed down?

Murphy tried to save the day on In The Dark Season 2 Episode 3 when the monetary surplus put them on the radar of the IRS.

With every single financial decision of the past coming back to haunt them, Murphy had to turn to her mom for support.

Meanwhile, Max tried to learn more about Murphy's past when she shut down after an argument.

Use the video above to watch In the Dark online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.