Watch Killing Eve Online: Season 3 Episode 5

What happened to Villanelle's family?

Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 5 provided fans some much-needed insight into her past, and it was as heartbreaking as you would expect.

With her reconnecting with old faces, the assassin had to decide whether she was making the right decision about Eve.

Meanwhile, Eve was in Poland and ready to take action against those who attacked Niko.

However, she had to question whether she was choosing the right suspect.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.